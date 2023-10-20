Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORAN

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.