Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 463 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

