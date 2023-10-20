PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Free Report ) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

