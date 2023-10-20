Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,158 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $702.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $704.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.61 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

