Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 197.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 206.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 1,604,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Grid by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.83) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

