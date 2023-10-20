Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

