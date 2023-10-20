Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.68 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.08.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

