Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 6,973 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.