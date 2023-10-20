Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 645 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

