Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 41,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

