94,900 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

