Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,554,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 735,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

