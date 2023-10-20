WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $102.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

