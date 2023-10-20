RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.80

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.80 and last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 103289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.