Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.77

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 698080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

