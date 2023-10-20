Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.77

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 698080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
