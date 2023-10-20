SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 10.1 %

SLG stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.