Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marten Transport Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.38.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
