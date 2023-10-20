Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

