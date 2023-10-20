Head to Head Contrast: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TH International and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.49 -$110.36 million ($0.84) -2.00 RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 1.86 $46.04 million $4.05 13.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% RCI Hospitality 12.99% 16.85% 7.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TH International and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.10%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

