Hershey (HSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently:

10/17/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $218.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33.

Get The Hershey Company alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.