AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.97

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 106069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.