Comparing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Workday $6.22 billion 8.99 -$366.75 million ($0.48) -444.29

Profitability

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

This table compares EVmo and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -62.92% -246.28% -33.96% Workday -1.81% 2.09% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVmo and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 1 9 25 0 2.69

Workday has a consensus price target of $245.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Workday beats EVmo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; and human capital management solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company has a partnership with Accenture to develop a suite of data-led and composable finance solutions. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

