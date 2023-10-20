Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.49 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.64 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.