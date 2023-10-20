Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.