Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

NYSE:PHM opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

