LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Management worth $107,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

