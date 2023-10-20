Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

AVGO opened at $867.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $428.14 and a one year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

