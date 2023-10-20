Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 625 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

