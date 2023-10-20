Meritage Portfolio Management Has $700,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Down 2.2 %

PRGS opened at $51.35 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

