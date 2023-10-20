Meritage Portfolio Management Has $560,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,480 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

