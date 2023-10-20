Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.18. 57,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 930,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vontier by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vontier by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,773,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.