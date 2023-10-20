Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,533 shares of company stock worth $13,634,052. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

