Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $31,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

IRDM stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

