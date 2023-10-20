Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

