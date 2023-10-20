Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,081 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,779 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.8 %

EBAY stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

