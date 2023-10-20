Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

