Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after buying an additional 1,000,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 284,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

MT stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

