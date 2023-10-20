Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Price Performance

Natura &Co stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

