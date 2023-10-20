CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

