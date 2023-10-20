Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

