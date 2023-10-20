Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.33.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.65 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.