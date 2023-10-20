NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

