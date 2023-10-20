Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

