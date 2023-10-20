Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

