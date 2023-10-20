British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,578 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

