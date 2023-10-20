Todd Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.93 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

