Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Flex by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

