Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

