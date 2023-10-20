Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 279,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

