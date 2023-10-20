Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

