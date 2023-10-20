Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

