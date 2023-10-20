Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Position Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

